The Atlanta Braves (10-4) and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) will go head to head on Saturday, April 15 at Kauffman Stadium, with Bryce Elder getting the ball for the Braves and Kris Bubic taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bubic - KC (0-1, 1.64 ERA)

Braves vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Braves vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won three of 11 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

