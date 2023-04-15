The RBC Heritage is in progress, and after the second round Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 46th place at -3.

Looking to place a wager on Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the RBC Heritage this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Bezuidenhout has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Bezuidenhout has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 33 -6 270 0 18 1 1 $2.4M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Bezuidenhout has had an average finishing position of 36th.

Bezuidenhout made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Bezuidenhout finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 67 yards shorter than the average course Bezuidenhout has played in the past year (7,280).

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Bezuidenhout was better than only 27% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Bezuidenhout recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Bezuidenhout carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Bezuidenhout's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Bezuidenhout had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Bezuidenhout ended the Valero Texas Open recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Bezuidenhout had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Bezuidenhout Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bezuidenhout's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

