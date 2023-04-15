Danny Willett is in 34th place, with a score of -4, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Danny Willett Insights

Willett has finished better than par nine times and scored 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Willett has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in seven of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Willett has had an average finish of 31st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Willett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -6 268 0 13 1 2 $2M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Willett's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 34th.

Willett has three made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Willett finished 34th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

Courses that Willett has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,260 yards, 47 yards longer than the 7,213-yard Harbour Town Golf Links this week.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was below average, putting him in the seventh percentile of the field.

Willett was better than 75% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Willett failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Willett carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.5).

Willett did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The field average was 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Willett's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Willett finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 5.8.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Willett bettered the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Willett Odds to Win: +40000

All statistics in this article reflect Willett's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.