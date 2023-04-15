James Hahn is in 46th place, with a score of -3, after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished under par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hahn has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Hahn has had an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -5 268 0 13 1 3 $1.1M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Hahn has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in eight appearances, including a personal best 35th-place.

Hahn has made the cut in four of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Hahn finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,213 yards this week, which is 82 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Hahn has played in the past year has been 69 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Hahn was better than just 1% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Hahn carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hahn carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of two).

Hahn carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent tournament, Hahn carded a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Hahn finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 4.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hahn underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hahn's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.