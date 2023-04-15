Lee Hodges is in 21st place, with a score of -8, heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Looking to wager on Lee Hodges at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hodges has shot under par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hodges has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Hodges hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -6 273 0 18 0 2 $1.8M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Hodges finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Hodges has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,284 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was good enough to place him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Hodges shot better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hodges carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Hodges carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Hodges' nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

In that last competition, Hodges' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Hodges finished the Valero Texas Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Hodges carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

