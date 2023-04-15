Lucas Herbert is in 46th place, with a score of -3, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Lucas Herbert Insights

Herbert has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Herbert's average finish has been 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Herbert has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 37 -3 267 0 10 0 0 $917,748

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Herbert finished 46th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 7,213 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Herbert will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards during the past year.

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 4.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.75 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which landed him in the 0 percentile among all competitors.

Herbert shot better than only 16% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Herbert carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Herbert had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Herbert's one birdie or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent tournament, Herbert's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Herbert finished THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Herbert carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Herbert's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

