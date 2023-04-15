Following the second round of the RBC Heritage, Michael Thompson is in 46th at -3.

Michael Thompson Insights

Michael Thompson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Thompson has finished below par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Thompson will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -4 271 0 16 0 1 $741,225

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In Thompson's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Thompson finished 46th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 7,213 yards.

Thompson will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,306 yards during the past year.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging par to finish in the 57th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Thompson was better than 64% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.74.

Thompson shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Thompson recorded two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Thompson had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that most recent competition, Thompson's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Thompson ended the Valero Texas Open carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Thompson carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.