Nick Taylor is in 60th place, with a score of -2, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished better than par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Taylor has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Taylor has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Taylor has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -5 269 0 16 1 4 $3.6M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Taylor has an average finishing position of 54th in his past eight appearances at this event.

Taylor has four made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Taylor finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, which is longer than the 7,213-yard length for this event.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,248 yards, while Harbour Town Golf Links will be at 7,213 yards this week.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 23rd percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Taylor shot better than 92% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Taylor shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Taylor had five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Taylor's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

At that last outing, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Taylor ended the Valero Texas Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

