After the second round of the RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay is in fifth at -8.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished under par 14 times and carded 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score six times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Cantlay has finished in the top five in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Cantlay has a top-20 finish in each of his past five tournaments.

Cantlay will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 12 -11 267 1 17 8 10 $11M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Cantlay has five top-10 finishes, with four of them being top-five finishes, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been fourth.

Cantlay has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Cantlay last competed at this event in 2023 and finished fifth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Harbour Town Golf Links is set for 7,213 yards.

Cantlay will take to the 7,213-yard course this week at Harbour Town Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 7,310 yards during the past year.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 78th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 60th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Cantlay shot better than 89% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Cantlay shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Cantlay had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Cantlay's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Cantlay's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Cantlay ended the Masters Tournament recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Cantlay's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

