Wyndham Clark is in 60th place, with a score of -2, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Clark has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Clark has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Clark will look to make the cut for the 14th event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -5 273 0 24 1 6 $2.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Clark has had an average finishing position of 55th.

Clark has made the cut in each of his last five trips to this event.

Clark finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, which is longer than the 7,213-yard length for this event.

The average course Clark has played in the past year has been 115 yards longer than the 7,213 yards Harbour Town Golf Links will be at for this event.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 82nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Clark was better than 97% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Clark failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Clark did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Clark had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Clark's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Clark ended the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Clark underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Clark's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

