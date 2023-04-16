When the Atlanta Braves (11-4) and Kansas City Royals (4-11) match up at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, April 16, Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-165). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-0, 12.00 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 3.31 ERA)

Braves vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.