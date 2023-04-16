The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.
  • Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its games this year, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
  • The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 23.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).
  • The Bucks score 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Heat have hit the over in seven of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 6-14 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

