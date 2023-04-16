Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .225 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

