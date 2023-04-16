The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .317 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.

Olson has driven home a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings