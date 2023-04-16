The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .366 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (53.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (40.0%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 15 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings