Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Royals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .313 with 11 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 16), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
