On Monday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Royals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .313 with 11 extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 16), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.8%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings