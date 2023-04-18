On Tuesday, April 18 at 9:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (13-4) visit the San Diego Padres (8-10) at PETCO Park. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres.

The Padres are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-140). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Snell - SD (0-2, 7.62 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 15 games this season and won 11 (73.3%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Austin Riley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

