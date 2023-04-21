As they prepare for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41), the Boston Celtics (57-25) will be monitoring zero players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 21 at State Farm Arena.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics defeated the Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points, while Dejounte Murray had 29 for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 118 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.1 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 118.5 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 228.5

