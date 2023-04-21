After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has a double and a walk while batting .273.

In five of six games this year, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Grissom has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings