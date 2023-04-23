Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .278 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (47.6%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
