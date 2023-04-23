How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-1 in the series.
You can watch the action on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO as the Islanders take on the Hurricanes.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders rank 22nd in the NHL with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
