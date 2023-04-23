In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

ABC Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

New York is 29-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Cleveland has a 39-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 20th.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have played better at home this year, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game away from home.

New York gives up 113 points per game at home this year, compared to 113.2 in road games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have played worse in home games this season, draining 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% clip away from home.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers put up 113.2 points per game, 1.9 more than on the road (111.3). On defense they give up 105 points per game at home, 3.8 less than on the road (108.8).

Cleveland concedes 105 points per game at home, and 108.8 on the road.

At home the Cavaliers are picking up 25.6 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (24.3).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Quentin Grimes Questionable Shoulder Jericho Sims Out Shoulder

Cavaliers Injuries