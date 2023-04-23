The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.

Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 33 of its 43 games, or 76.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.

Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Denver has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

