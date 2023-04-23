Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .253 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings