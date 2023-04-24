Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, April 24 on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Jets, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 35-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vegas has gone 35-21 (winning 62.5%).
- The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have been made an underdog 35 times this season, and won 16, or 45.7%, of those games.
- Winnipeg has a record of 16-19, a 45.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Jets, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.
- In their last 10 games, Jets' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 2.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Jets have the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense (246 total goals, three per game).
- The Jets have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
