The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 26.5 -110 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.