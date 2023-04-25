Tuesday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. The Hurricanes have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Islanders (+135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-155)

Hurricanes (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 52-21-9 overall and 14-9-23 in overtime games.

Carolina has 52 points (23-6-6) in the 35 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (5-7-3 record, 13 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 58 games (48-5-5, 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 40 points after finishing 20-3-0.

In the 67 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.