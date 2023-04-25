Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Looking to wager on Martinook's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Martinook has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Martinook has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 11 34 Points 5 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 3

