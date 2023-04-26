Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .214.

Pillar has had a base hit in eight of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this season.

Pillar has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

