Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (45.8%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), he has scored, and in five of those games (20.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.