Austin Riley -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .258 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 73.1% of his 26 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
