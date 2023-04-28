The Atlanta Braves (17-9) visit the New York Mets (15-11) in NL East action, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Max Fried (1-0) for the Braves and David Peterson (1-3) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (1-0, 0.60 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will send Fried (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of .60, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .933.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.

Peterson has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Peterson is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.