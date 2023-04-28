You can find player prop bet odds for Brock Nelson, Martin Necas and others on the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at UBS Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Necas has scored 28 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 43 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 71 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 0 2 2 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

Sebastian Aho is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 36 goals and 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 1 0 1 1

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns is a top contributor on offense for Carolina with 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 17 0 2 2 6

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Nelson, who has 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 18:26 per game.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Apr. 25 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 1 1 2 3 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

Bo Horvat is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 70 points (38 goals, 32 assists) to the team.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Apr. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 21 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

