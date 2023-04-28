Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 2-5 against the spread compared to the 10-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Grizzlies have posted (3-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- This season, Los Angeles is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- This year, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points scored per game and 113 points conceded, Memphis is eighth in the league on offense and 11th defensively.
- With 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
- Memphis attempts 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Memphis' buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.5% are 3-pointers.
