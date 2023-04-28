The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 20 hits, batting .263 this season with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (27.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven home a run in nine games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings