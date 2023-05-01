Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets and starter Denyi Reyes on Monday at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Mets have +200 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bravesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (16-8).

Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 11-2 5-4 13-5 11-6 7-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.