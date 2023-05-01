How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Citi Field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 41 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Atlanta is third in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (138 total runs).
- The Braves are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Braves' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Strider is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Strider will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
