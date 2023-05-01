Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .252.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Olson has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has had at least one RBI in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with more than one RBI seven times (25.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (69.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.