The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .252 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 70.4% of his games this season (19 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.7% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 29.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings