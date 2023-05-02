After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in 11 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Pillar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
