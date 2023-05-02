The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-6) 208 -255 +215
BetMGM Knicks (-5.5) 207.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Knicks (-6) 208 -250 +210
Tipico Knicks (-6.5) 206.5 -270 +225

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 116.0 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 17.5 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0
RJ Barrett 21.5 -105 19.6
Julius Randle 19.5 -125 25.1
Immanuel Quickley 14.5 -125 14.9
Obi Toppin 12.5 -110 7.4

