The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 9.5 (-105) 4.5 (-118) 3.5 (+100)

Tatum has scored 30.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 5.5 (-139) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (+105)

Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points per game, 2.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's prop bet.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-115) 3.5 (-111) 3.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-118) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143)

The 21 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).

Harden's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (8.5).

Harden has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.