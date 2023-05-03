Jordan Staal will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. There are prop bets for Staal available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 17 of 81 games this year, Staal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Staal has a point in 28 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

In 15 of 81 games this season, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Staal's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Staal has an implied probability of 27.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 8 34 Points 1 17 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

