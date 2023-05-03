Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .226.
- Pillar has had a base hit in 11 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Pillar has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty went three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.