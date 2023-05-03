Stefan Noesen will be in action Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Noesen against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 31 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Noesen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Noesen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 4 36 Points 3 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.