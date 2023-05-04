Thursday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (21-10) taking on the Miami Marlins (16-15) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Dylan Dodd.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Braves were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when given odds of -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (170 total runs).

The Braves have the sixth-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.

