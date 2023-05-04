The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Kraken try to hold off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players