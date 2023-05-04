The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 30.5 -120 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -110 17.1 Jordan Poole 14.5 -115 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donte DiVincenzo or another Warriors player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Warriors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.