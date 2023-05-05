Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (22-10) and Baltimore Orioles (21-10) going head to head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (2-0) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (2-1) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 27 times and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered six games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 176.

The Braves' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule