The Carolina Hurricanes are set for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0.

You can watch on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Hurricanes play the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players